12 Drinks To Mix With White Whiskey

White whiskey may seem like an oxymoron to anyone who's only ever known it as a brown spirit. Yet those folks don't realize whiskey is clear before meeting the barrel, where it absorbs the colors and flavors from charred oak while aging. Consequently, white whiskey is usually unaged and spends as little time in oak as possible (the bare minimum required to qualify as whiskey). Now, the effect of wood on whiskey is significant. But many of the flavor notes that make a dram so enjoyable also come from the grains used – which are front and center in white whiskey.

Without the effect of oak aging, white whiskey (sometimes referred to as "white dog") is generally less mellow than its barrel-aged counterpart. Though unfairly compared to moonshine at times, white whiskey adds an intriguing and boozy element to mixers and cocktails. The characteristics of the alcohol's mash bill are still expressed, after all, whether it's spiciness imparted by rye, sweetness from corn, or barley-supplied biscuity cereal notes.

This under-appreciated liquor can be a rewarding substitute for other clear spirits (such as vodka or tequila) when paired with the right mixed drink. Since I've spent the past 10 years pouring, serving, selling, marketing, and educating others about spirits, I'm eminently suited to guide you through your white whiskey experience. To help transform this spirit into the hero of your next cocktail, here are 11 drinks to mix with white whiskey.