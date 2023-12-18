Swap Bourbon With White Whiskey For A Refreshing Take On An Old Fashioned

The iconic old fashioned was the first cocktail that appeared in print in 1806 — and became a template for mixology to come. Its combination of rye or bourbon, along with sugar and bitters yields the perfectly balanced sipper. Plus, it's an excellent starting point for variations: Swapping out the base spirit yields some delicious results. So why not turn to a more refreshing spin-off — yet one that still adheres to a whiskey palate — by incorporating a white version of the booze.

White whiskey is made of the same ingredients as regular whisky, yet it barely spends any time in the barrel (as little as a few seconds, just long enough so that it can be called whiskey). It's actually the barrel that gives whiskey its golden color; the alcohol is clear when it first goes in. The resultant white whiskey flavors vary, depending on the distillation grain, but can range from a robust, alcoholic spirit to something a little more fruity. With a thoughtful liquor selection, it can yield a delicious old-fashioned cocktail that doesn't lose its hint of whiskey. Simply pair with complementing bitters to enjoy such a riff. Let's dive into how it comes together.