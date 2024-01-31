Whiskey And Milk Are An Older Pairing Than You Might Expect

Whiskey and milk might seem like an unusual combination, but if you've ever enjoyed eggnog at Christmastime, you'll get how tasty this combo can be. The creamy milk blends beautifully with the complex flavor of whiskey, becoming a drink that fits the bill both as a party swig and a nice digestif. What might surprise you, though, is that the idea of mixing whiskey with milk goes way back in time!

A "milk punch" is what you'd call any drink that's made by mixing dairy milk with a spirit (such as whiskey). The earliest recorded mention of this concoction harkens back to 1688 when William Sacheverell mentioned in his travel dissertation, "An Account of the Isle of Man," how he had "a bowl of milk-punch" after supper, which "proved a good medicine against the fleas." In those days, milk punch was primarily consumed as a medicinal elixir, rather than the leisurely drink it is known as today.

It wasn't until 1711 that a solid recipe for a brandy milk punch was written down in a cookbook by a housewife named Mary Rockett. This drink is a full-blown cocktail (possibly one of the oldest around) incorporating sugar and lemon zest-infused brandy, milk scalded on a stovetop until it slightly curdles, and lemon juice. After infusing the punch with grated nutmeg for a few hours, it was carefully strained through cheesecloth to remove milk solids and lemon zest before serving. That's quite a fancy drink by 18th-century standards!