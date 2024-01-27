Purple Vs Golden Raisins: What's The Difference?

Even though they're highly versatile food items that add fruity sweetness and texture to both savory dishes and desserts, raisins aren't everyone's favorite. And that's a shame because they're tasty, nutritious, affordable, and make for great snacks. You can even turn them into a gourmet ingredient by frying them in butter.

A common reason behind people's aversion to the dark purple-colored version of these dried fruits is how similar they look to chocolate chips when added to baked pastries — and how disappointing it is to taste anything other than the expected chocolate. However, what people might not be aware of is the variety of raisins available other than the unpopular purple ones. They can come in reddish brown, green, and gold, in a range of sizes and levels of sweetness.

Next to dark purple raisins, golden raisins are a widely available variant that's often used to substitute for the other in most recipes. In some cases, though, knowing their respective unique characteristics is helpful, especially when the type of raisin that must be used isn't specified. A little expansion of our knowledge can also increase our appreciation for them. After all, something this polarizing yet enduring must have some amazing qualities.