Soaking Is The Crucial Step You Shouldn't Skip When Baking With Raisins

The secret to making perfectly delicious baked goods is paying attention to how every ingredient in the recipe works to achieve the desired results. Dried fruits like raisins, for example, are a great baked goods add-in that introduces a unique sweetness and texture in every bite. However, if you want to get the best results from your raisin-filled recipes, there is one step that you shouldn't skip: soaking the raisins before adding them to the batter.

Soaking raisins has several benefits for your baking. First, it plumps up the raisins, making them softer and juicier, improving their mouthfeel. Soaking these fruity goodies also prevents them from absorbing moisture from the batter during baking. If you add dry raisins to your mix, they tend to draw in moisture from the dough, which can result in drier, harder baked goods. By soaking them, you ensure that the moisture in your batter stays right where it should, keeping your cakes, breads — cinnamon raisin bread, anyone? — or cookies moist and tender. Additionally, soaking enhances the flavor of the raisins and the baked goods. Depending on what liquid you use to soak the raisins, you can infuse them with different aromas and tastes that complement your recipe.