21 Best Sports Bars And Restaurants In Las Vegas To Watch Super Bowl 58

On February 11, 2024, Super Bowl 58 will kick off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, starting at 3:30 p.m. local time. We still don't know who will be in the big game, as the playoffs are ongoing. Still, we are confident Usher will deliver an epic half-time performance, making tuning in for the event worthwhile.

Tickets to the game are still available, but will come at a hefty cost. Instead, consider one of the dozens of restaurants, sports bars, pubs, and clubs throughout the city offering tasty food and drink packages with guaranteed seating to watch every first down.

Through research and personal experience living in the area, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the best spots on and off the Las Vegas Strip to watch the game this year. Some options are lavish, and some are more cozy. Still, we know each will deliver an excellent time for die-hard football fans, those interested in all the commercials, and friends looking for a Sin City celebration.