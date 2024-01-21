21 Best Sports Bars And Restaurants In Las Vegas To Watch Super Bowl 58
On February 11, 2024, Super Bowl 58 will kick off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, starting at 3:30 p.m. local time. We still don't know who will be in the big game, as the playoffs are ongoing. Still, we are confident Usher will deliver an epic half-time performance, making tuning in for the event worthwhile.
Tickets to the game are still available, but will come at a hefty cost. Instead, consider one of the dozens of restaurants, sports bars, pubs, and clubs throughout the city offering tasty food and drink packages with guaranteed seating to watch every first down.
Through research and personal experience living in the area, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the best spots on and off the Las Vegas Strip to watch the game this year. Some options are lavish, and some are more cozy. Still, we know each will deliver an excellent time for die-hard football fans, those interested in all the commercials, and friends looking for a Sin City celebration.
Guy's Flavortown Tailgate
You don't have to wait until kickoff to begin your game day celebration. Food Network host and restauranteur Guy Fieri invites you to an outdoor tailgate Superbowl celebration near Allegiant Stadium. Featuring music from Dustin Lynch and Diplo, the event will occur behind the High Roller Observation Wheel and The LINQ Promenade adjacent to Caesars Forum.
The food festival will feature 25 restaurant pop-ups, including many Fieri featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. These will be accompanied by offerings from select Las Vegas hot spots and some personal specialties from the Mayor of Flavortown, including Fieri's American Kobe beef cheeseburgers and prime-rib sandwich. The event will last from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and admission is free and is open to all ages. However, tickets are necessary for entry and are available through the event website with admittance for the first 10,000 people.
Parking lot behind The LINQ Promenade and the High Roller, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen
Once the game starts, continue the party with Guy Fieri at his newly opened Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen inside the Horseshoe Casino. Located next to the Horseshoe sports book, the restaurant opened in July 2023. It is Fieri's third establishment in the city, featuring casual cuisine with an American flare, like chicken wings, smoked brisket nachos, fish and chips, and a $20 watermelon salad.
Flavortown Sports Kitchen's Super Bowl package is $200 per person, plus tip and gratuity. It features a reserved seat, unlimited beer, house wine, well cocktails, and a $75 food credit to order off the menu. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m., and you must arrive by 3:00 p.m. to claim your seat.
caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas/restaurants/guy-fieris-flavortown-sports-kitchen
(702) 946-4346
3645 S Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV, 89109
Chickie's & Pete's
Chickie's & Pete's is a sports lover's destination, offering seafood dishes and classic game day fare. The restaurant combines traditional family recipes, 20 beers on tap, and 50 large-screen TVs for watching the big game.
The Philadelphia-based sports bar and seafood house is famous for a dish that has become a Philly staple, Chickie's & Pete's Crabfries. The dish includes crinkle-cut fries that receive a dusting of crab-boil spices, like bay, paprika, and pepper, with a bowl of white cheese sauce on the side.
The Las Vegas outpost is inside the Sahara Casino on the main level, adjacent to Las Vegas Boulevard, next to the Noodle Den. Chickie's & Pete's Super Bowl packages include food and beverage credits beginning at $225 ($310.06 with tax/tip/fees) for premium bar seating for one, going up to $6,851.11 for a VIP table for 10 guests.
saharalasvegas.com/restaurants-bars/chickies-petes
(702) 761-8070
2535 South Las Vegas Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89109
Stadium Swim
Though it may be a bit chilly on February 11 to enjoy a dip in a swimming pool, Stadium Swim at Circa Resort offers one of the largest high-def viewing screens in town. The downtown hotel and casino's outdoor rooftop venue has a 40-foot-high, 143-foot-wide screen with 14 million pixels of resolution, allowing you to view every element of the game in perfect clarity.
The multi-level pool party and sports bar has six heated pools, cabanas, day beds, hundreds of loungers, a Circa Sports betting kiosk, and deck space spanning a few football fields. The venue accommodates 4000 people. Private cabana rentals accommodating 10 guests for the Superbowl require an $8000 minimum spending limit. The space includes a 65" TV, towel service, a dedicated server, and security. Or, select a standing-room-only ticket for $150 that includes two free drinks.
circalasvegas.com/stadium-swim
(702) 247-2258
8 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Circa Resort
If you prefer viewing the game in catered style with just your crew, while still enjoying the energy the city will bring to the Super Bowl, Fremont Street's Circa Resort also offers premium watch zone packages in the resort's third-level conference center. Held in the hotel's meeting rooms that combine old Las Vegas charm with modern luxury and refinement, Circa's Big Game Bash watch party package includes a private room with an 86-inch LED screen television, with an open bar of house liquor drinks, limitless tailgate food, and on-site betting via Circa's satellite sportsbook. The offering is available for $350 per person with a 6-person minimum.
(702) 726-5550
8 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas
Sitting across from the Virgin Hotel, not far from the strip near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Hofbräuhaus is a classic beer hall featuring traditional German food and giant steins of beer. Taking the lead from the original Hofbräuhaus in Munich, the Vegas venue welcomes guests to dine communally at long wooden tables while sipping brews from Hofbräu München Brewery, founded in 1589.
The Vegas biergarten will offer a Super Bowl menu of authentic Bavarian dishes, including riesenbratwurst, a giant pork sausage made with imported sauerkraut, and fried crispy schnitzel with homemade spätzle, as well as an open bar featuring Hofbräu beers, wines by the glass, and a selection of game day cocktails. Tickets are $299.12 per person, including tax and gratuity.
(702) 853-2337
4510 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Aces and Ales Gastropub
In 2009, Keri Kelli, guitarist for Alice Cooper, established Aces & Ales with a group of beer-loving friends with Eastside and Northwest locations. Today, it is a local favorite gastropub serving a rotating beer selection on tap, with 22 options at the Nellis Boulevard location, 50 at the North Tenaya Way location, and a full bar of premium spirits.
Game-day specials include wings, burgers, pizza, and a half-pound portion of deep-fried pepperoni slices. Select draft beers and liquor shots are also on the menu for $5. Though not on the game day menu, Eddie's spaghetti pizza is a must-try. The thick-crust pizza is piled high with meat sauce, andouille sausage, mozzarella, and spaghetti. Pasta and pizza together make a tasty carb-lover treat.
Multiple locations
Beer Park
On the rooftop of the Paris Hotel and Casino across from the Bellagio, Beer Park brings the energy of a game day stadium to the Las Vegas strip. The casual indoor/outdoor sports bar has picnic bench seating, dozens of large-screen HD TVs, and classic ballpark fare, much of which it smokes on the venue's outdoor grill. Premium and standard outdoor table seating for Beer Park's Super Bowl package is still available, featuring an open bar pouring house brands, passed appetizers, and food displays. The event is $300 per person, with booking available for even parties only (in other words, if you only have five people in your party, you will still pay for a table for six).
702-444-4500
3655 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Front Yard
We love The Front Yard beer garden inside the Ellis Island Casino, Hotel, and Brewery, with a location just off the strip. The Front Yard is at the entrance to the casino, offering an open-concept sports bar with a multi-level viewing experience, including an 18-foot-tall screen and dozens of large HD TVs dotted throughout the courtyard, bar, and terrace. Floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the strip, a second-floor atrium, and a retractable roof give the space a light, fresh, and inviting atmosphere.
The Front Yard's game day package is $250 per person, with tickets sold individually for bar seating or tables of 2, 4, or 5 guests. The ticket includes unlimited tailgate dishes, like The Front Yard's beer-brined wings, fried pickles, and beer cheese, with Ellis Island Brewery beer, select wine, and house cocktails from 2:30 p.m. through the end of the game.
ellisislandcasino.com/the-front-yard
(702) 733-8901
4178 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Caesars Sportsbook at The LINQ
Suppose your game-day focus includes wagering throughout the Super Bowl. In that case, Caesars Sportsbook inside The LINQ Hotel & Casino offers a spacious bar and sportsbook just off the casino floor with 30 TVs and lounger chairs to place your bets comfortably.
The LINQ's Super Bowl packages range from seating for up to 20 in a mega fan cave, which is essentially an oversized sectional couch, with access to an open bar for $9000 down to a seat on the rail to watch the game with unlimited drinks for $250 per person. It's best for you to arrive as the game is getting underway at The LINQ, as arriving after 4:00 p.m. will result in a forfeiture of your ticket.
(702) 794-3366
3535 S Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109
TAP Sports Bar
With 60 HD flat-screen TVs, the TAP Sports bar inside MGM Grand will have a game day package ranging from $365 for seating at the bar to $430 per person for a VIP table. Packages include endless dining from TAP's entire menu, an open bar with premium offerings, and a raffle ticket issued upon entry, with raffles occurring at the end of each quarter.
TAP is located on the hotel's casino floor, next to the Hakkasan Nightclub, and across from the sportsbook. If the game gets boring, take a stroll through the restaurant and peruse TAP's extensive sports memorabilia collection.
(702) 891-7939
3799 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Level Up
If you prefer a big game blowout featuring cocktails at a lower price than many of its neighbors on the strip, consider booking a seat at Level Up in the MGM Grand. The nightclub is offering an all-you-can-drink Super Bowl package for $150 per person. Purchasing a ticket ensures you have reserved table seating to view the game on one of the 30 big-screen TVs as well as a never-ending supply of premium beer, wine, and liquor throughout the game.
Guests will also receive a raffle ticket with giveaways at each quarter's end. If you get the munchies around the start of the 4th quarter, for-purchase food options will be available from the nearby TAP Sports Bar's menu. The nightclub is just off the entrance to the resort from the Las Vegas Boulevard entry, next to TAP Sports Bar and Hakkasan on the casino floor.
(702) 891-1133
3799 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Frankie's Uptown
Frankie's Uptown, lying within the Summerlin area of Vegas about 15 minutes from the strip, is a locally-owned New York-style pub with wooden tables, exposed brick walls, and numerous televisions. The neighborhood gem welcomes guests and friends to watch a game, enjoy a pint, and dive into its elevated bar fare, including truffle mac and cheese, brown sugar bourbon candied bacon, and a house specialty known as the STRoLL. Similar to a calzone, the STRoLL is a 12-inch stuffed bread with offerings that include the Brooklyn STRoLL with pepperoni, ham, salami, mozzarella, marinara, and cherry pepper relish, or the Summerlin STRoLL with spinach, mozzarella, and ricotta — to name just a few.
(702) 228-2766
1770 Festival Plaza Dr, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89135
Rum Runner Lounge
Green Bay's NFC Wild-Card game win over Dallas placed the team in the mix for making it to the Super Bowl. Sadly for the cheese-heads, the San Francisco 49ers squashed their Super Bowl dreams in the NFL Divisional Round. Still, if you are a Green Bay enthusiast looking for like-minded local fans, Rum Runner is the place to be. Begun by a Wisconsin native, today there are three locations throughout the city. On game days, the no-frills pool hall turns into Packer Nation.
The food is standard pub fare, and the space can get loud and smoky. Still, the beers are large, cold, and cheap. We recommend ordering a pile of chicken wings dressed in one of 13 different sauces or a "Packer-strami" sandwich with a side order of fried Wisconsin cheese curds.
Multiple locations
Beerhaus
One of the more affordable parties on the strip is inside the New York, New York Hotel and Casino at Beerhaus. The beer hall with an expansive outdoor patio is located on the streetside, at the Park Avenue entrance to New York, New York, in an area known as the Park District with proximity to T-Mobile Arena.
Beerhaus features over three dozen beers on tap (including several brewed in Las Vegas), brats and chili dogs, burgers made with hormone-free beef, wings, sandwiches, and must-try loaded tater tots. The venue offers a $150 per person food and beverage minimum package, with secured seating for the Super Bowl.
newyorknewyork.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/beerhaus.html
(702) 692-2337
3782 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Marquee Dayclub
Inside the strip's Cosmopolitan Resort and Casino, the luxurious Marquee Dayclub will offer an expanded menu from its usual daily fare for Super Bowl Sunday. This will include sushi rolls, wagyu carne asada tacos, and a $600 seafood tower, paired with premium bottle service for the game.
Located on the second level in the hotel's Boulevard Tower, the outdoor poolside venue's game day package starts with an all-day daybed rental for six, with guests spending a minimum of $500, and go up to the grand cabana rental with a minimum spending limit of $6000 for 15 guests. You must arrive by 1:00 p.m. to claim your spot on game day, or your reservation may be re-booked without a refund.
(702) 333-9000
3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Gordon Ramsay Burger
Gordon Ramsay Burger welcomes guests with an eye-catching 30-foot firewall display at the entrance. The celebrity chef's casual restaurant, known for flame-grilled gourmet burgers cooked over hardwoods, sits just off the casino floor in the Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino, near the Sephora entrance off the strip. The location infuses the nearby gaming energy and action into the restaurant's spacious interior.
The burger joint will celebrate the big game with a $200 per person package that includes unlimited beer, house wine, and well cocktails, along with a $75 food credit for guests starting with the kickoff through regulation play. Though known for burgers, we highly recommend a side of Gordon Ramsay's umami-rich truffle fries to enjoy throughout the game.
caesars.com/planet-hollywood/restaurants/ramsay
(702) 785-5462
3667 S Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Virgil's Real Barbecue
Meat lovers should head to Virgil's Real Barbecue on the strip to enjoy family-style platters of smoky barbecue ribs, low and slow Texas-style smoked brisket, and Carolina pulled pork with premium cocktails throughout the game. The original Virgil's in New York City opened in 1995, when owner Artie Culter began smoking southern style-barbecue in-house in Times Square.
The Las Vegas location on the LINQ Promenade behind the High Roller showcases the same slow-cooking techniques as in the New York location, along with comfort food and tailgating favorites, like wings, burgers, creamy grits, and mac and cheese. In addition to Virgil's barbecue favorites, the big game package includes an open bar and guaranteed seating for $225 per person, plus tax and tip.
virgilsbbq.com/locations/las-vegas
(702) 389-7400
3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Cabo Wabo Cantina
Cabo Wabo throws a fiesta every day. The cantina, owned by rocker Sammy Hagar, brings a south-of-the-border beach party to the strip with traditional Mexican flavors, like fajitas, fish tacos, and shrimp ceviche, paired with 26-ounce signature cocktails served in souvenir glasses.
The restaurant and bar in Planet Hollywood's Miracle Mile Shops sits on the strip with an outdoor patio overlooking Las Vegas Boulevard and the Bellagio fountains. The sports-focused eatery has a 200-inch video grid, 200-inch projection screen, 110-inch high-definition TV, and multiple other viewing options, including 25 75-inch HD television screens.
Cabo Wabo's Super Bowl Sunday Game Day celebration includes an all-you-care-to-eat set menu of Baja and Tex-Mex favorites, unlimited premium cocktails (including the signature Cabo Wabo tequila margarita), and a reserved seat to watch the game. Tickets are available for $300 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
(702) 385-2226
3663 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Slater's 50/50
Slater's 50/50 welcomes visitors and locals to its annual Super Bowl party beginning at 3:00 p.m. Known for its 50% ground beef/50% bacon burgers and having a wall of beers on tap, Slater's 50/50 will feature 30 beer selections on game day. The brews, house wines, and well cocktails will pair with a food buffet that includes Vampire Dip, Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls, sliders, flatbreads, and more. Your big game ticket includes food, bottomless drinks, and a guaranteed seat for $125-$150 per person.
The party will occur at Slater's 50/50 two locations in Las Vegas on Lake Mead Boulevard South and Silverado Ranch Boulevard. Both restaurants have 16 big-screen TVs for viewing the game.
Multiple locations
Downtown Las Vegas Event Center
The Downtown Las Vegas Event Center (DLVEC) will transform into an open-air, free-watch party with a massive 51-foot screen and two 22-foot LED screens, complete with stadium sound. The event center holds 11,000 guests and will feature a variety of food vendors and pop-up bars. You must be 21 to attend, and though the event is free, to guarantee seating on the field, you must reserve a table with a beverage credit ranging from a single seat for $100 to $1400 for a table of 14. The doors will open at 11:00 a.m. on game day. The DLVEC website has details and reduced rates for parking around the venue.
(702) 388.2101
200 S 3rd Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Static Media owns Tasting Table and The Daily Meal