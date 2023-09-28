If You Love Loaded Tater Tots, Take Things A Step Further With Latkes

The holidays are around the corner, which means, of course, for Jews everywhere and their lucky friends and family who get a dinner invite, it's nearly time for latkes. The potato pancake is a customary Hanukkah food and a staple at many Jewish delis alike, but you don't have to wait until the holidays or be Jewish to appreciate the beauty of perfectly fried, crispy, salty potatoes.

Latkes are made from simple ingredients: Hand-grated potatoes and typically grated onions, egg, and flour, mounded into pancakes and deep-fried in oil until crispy. These simple ingredients, coupled with a bit of know-how and time in the kitchen, result in a truly delectable treat with significance and symbolism in the Jewish tradition and meaning of the holiday. While latkes are traditionally enjoyed with either sour cream or applesauce dollops, take things up a notch this season by creating a spread of loaded latkes. Think the bar-food staple of loaded tater tots, but with a base of potato pancakes and toppings piled sky high. Fun to eat and visually impressive, this is the perfect crowd-pleasing shareable platter, with latkes acting as the ideal blank slate to receive any combo of flavorful toppings.