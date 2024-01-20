Pork Neck Bones Are The Flavorful Cut Of Meat Beloved In Southern Dishes

For centuries, the claim to fame for soul food of the American South has relied on less-desirable cuts of meat — organs, offal, bones, and cartilage-heavy stuff. But this was much more of a necessity than a conscious choice. Soul food originated out of necessity across the South; it derives from the cuisine of enslaved and segregated African Americans, most of whom only had access to a limited variety of ingredients. They made the most out of what was available, which was often the less desirable cuts of meat. One of these cuts of meat, pork neck bones, is still prevalent in soul food and other areas of Southern cuisine today.

As a professional cook based in the South, I've worked quite a bit with all parts of the hog, pork neck bones included. These babies are exactly what they sound like: Cuts from the actual neck of the pig. Most often found in center-cut sections, pork necks are mostly bone and connective tissue, with some lean meat and fat. This cut of meat is lauded for its rich flavor and high collagen content.

When slow-cooked, the lean meat and tough connective tissue break down, becoming extremely tender (i.e., "fall off the bone). When exposed to heat over time, collagen in the pork necks — a structural protein stored in bones and connective tissue — begins to unwind and mix with water to form gelatin, which thickens and flavors the water. This makes pork necks ideal for making rich, full-bodied soups and stews.