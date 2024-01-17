Your Macarons Will Be Irresistible With A Soft Cheese Filling

Though macarons are often made with sweet fillings of buttercream or ganache, these delightful French cookie sandwiches can also be used to envelop whippy blends of mascarpone, goat, ricotta, and cream cheese. Using a cheese-based mixture can help balance some of the sweetness these delicate dessert cookies are known for, as well as open them up to a range of equally tempting savory options.

With a cheesy filling, your colorful plates of macarons can make an early appearance at your party, arriving on trays alongside the unique hors d'oeuvres you've prepared for your guests. Whether you decide to combine beets and goat cheese to pipe creamy filling between savory shells, invite fresh herbs into mixtures of gorgonzola, or match bacon-encrusted cookies with fillings made with cheddar cheese, your creative culinary undertakings — perfect for after-dinner treats or an afternoon pick-me-up — are sure to surprise and delight the party-goers in your home.