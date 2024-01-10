The 2 Types Of Meat Martha Stewart Uses In Her Paella

If you've ever been to Spain, chances are you've seen or tried one of the country's most popular foods: paella. This rice-based dish varies in ingredients, though many traditional Spanish versions incorporate different combinations of seafood such as shrimp, squid, and mussels. Practically anything is fair game though, including meat, so celebrity chef Martha Stewart embraces the best of both worlds. Specifically, she combines shellfish with two types of meat — chicken and pork — for a hearty and flavorful paella.

"Snails, believe it or not, were once the most commonly used meat in the Valencian paella, as they were cheap," Stewart explained in a paella tutorial she posted via Martha's Cooking School. "For special occasions, they added rabbit or duck, but nowadays you can have chicken; you can have pork."

These ingredients have more than proven themselves as two of many stars in Stewart's paella recipe. As a crispy and flavorful rice, the dish is actually capable of feeding up to 12 people. To ensure your paella truly pleases that crowd, follow Stewart's lead for preparing the meats. First, she marinates and browns her poultry before integrating it with pork and, later, seafood.