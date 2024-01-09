Use A Pizza Cutter For Perfectly Sliced Brownies Every Time

The pizza cutter is not a one-hit wonder; it is actually the utility player in your culinary arsenal of tools you didn't know you had. Sure, it can slice through all that beautiful crispy crust and ooey-gooey cheese and toppings, but it can also be a precision tool when it comes to slicing up your sheet pan of brownies. The ergonomic design of the pizza cutter and its wheel-like blade can make a continuous, smooth cut better than a traditional knife which may tear through the fudgy crumb of your rich and chewy treat. Your pizza cutter will glide right through your pan of brownies with accuracy and consistency.

To ensure the blade doesn't stick, you will want to do a wash, rinse, and repeat action with some nonstick cooking spray. In between each cut spray the blade, make your incision, wipe it off, and spray it again. Repeat this routine until your brownies are cut down to the handheld square size of your choosing. Once you get the hang of using it for your brownies, you may want to use it for other baked goods.