Baked Almond-Crusted Tilapia Recipe

Whether you can't source certain ingredients, you have specific dietary needs or personal preferences, or you simply wish to add some variety to this recipe, there are plenty of ways in which you can adapt this baked almond-crusted tilapia.

To make this dish gluten-free, you will want to substitute the flour for a gluten-free variety. You will also need to adapt the breadcrumbs; either you can use a gluten-free version, or they can simply be replaced by more chopped almonds, which are naturally gluten-free. This tilapia can also be made keto with a few key tweaks. The flour should be omitted in favor of a keto-friendly version, such as almond flour, and, similar to the gluten-free version, it is possible to simply omit the breadcrumbs and instead just use more chopped almonds.

For variety in flavor, why not try using a different type of fish, such as cod, sole, or catfish? These are similarly mild in taste and pair well with both the nutty flavor of the almonds and the zesty lemon and dill. It is also possible to swap out the almonds for different types of nuts; pecans and hazelnuts are both delicious options that bake well in the oven. Finally, different herbs work well with the tilapia, such as basil, parsley, and oregano, and make worthy substitutions for the dill.