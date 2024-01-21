Baked Almond-Crusted Tilapia Recipe
For a balanced diet, it's often recommended to consume fish for its nutritional benefits. In particular, fish contains protein; vitamins and minerals such as selenium, vitamin B12, and vitamin A; and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are great for your brain. However, not all fish are created equally, and some have both better nutritional benefits in addition to superior taste and texture. Tilapia is one such example due to its low levels of mercury and mild, versatile flavor, making it the ideal addition to your dinner table.
This baked almond-crusted tilapia, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes tilapia fillets, coats them in an almond crumb mixture that's flavored with lemon, garlic, and dill, and then bakes the fish to crisp, golden perfection. As well as being both delicious and nutritious, this dish can be prepped and on the table in under half an hour, meaning it's perfect for a quick and simple weeknight meal.
Gather the ingredients for baked almond-crusted tilapia
To begin this baked almond-crusted tilapia recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. Grab some chopped almonds, breadcrumbs, lemon zest, garlic powder, dried dill, salt, black pepper, egg, all-purpose flour, and 2 tilapia fillets with the bones and skin removed. That's it!
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Make the almond crust
In a shallow dish, mix together the almonds, breadcrumbs, lemon zest, garlic powder, dill, salt, and pepper.
Step 4: Beat the egg
In a second shallow dish, beat the egg using a fork.
Step 5: Prepare the flour
To a third shallow dish, add the flour.
Step 6: Coat the tilapia in flour
Dip each tilapia fillet into the flour, fully coating the fish on both sides.
Step 7: Dip it in the egg
Add tilapia into the beaten egg and flip to coat.
Step 8: Cover it in almond breacrumbs
Transfer tilapia into the almond mixture, pressing gently to thoroughly coat the fish on all sides.
Step 9: Prep the fish for baking
Place tilapia fillets onto the prepared baking sheet.
Step 10: Bake
Bake for 15 minutes, until the almond crust is a light golden color and the fish is cooked through.
Step 11: Serve
Serve immediately with lemon slices, if desired.
How can this baked almond-crusted tilapia recipe be adapted?
Whether you can't source certain ingredients, you have specific dietary needs or personal preferences, or you simply wish to add some variety to this recipe, there are plenty of ways in which you can adapt this baked almond-crusted tilapia.
To make this dish gluten-free, you will want to substitute the flour for a gluten-free variety. You will also need to adapt the breadcrumbs; either you can use a gluten-free version, or they can simply be replaced by more chopped almonds, which are naturally gluten-free. This tilapia can also be made keto with a few key tweaks. The flour should be omitted in favor of a keto-friendly version, such as almond flour, and, similar to the gluten-free version, it is possible to simply omit the breadcrumbs and instead just use more chopped almonds.
For variety in flavor, why not try using a different type of fish, such as cod, sole, or catfish? These are similarly mild in taste and pair well with both the nutty flavor of the almonds and the zesty lemon and dill. It is also possible to swap out the almonds for different types of nuts; pecans and hazelnuts are both delicious options that bake well in the oven. Finally, different herbs work well with the tilapia, such as basil, parsley, and oregano, and make worthy substitutions for the dill.
How can this baked almond-crusted tilapia recipe be served?
There are a wide variety of serving options for this baked almond-crusted tilapia dish, depending on your personal preferences and the ingredients available to you. This recipe offers a lighter yet still crispy and flavorful version of the classic British fish and chips, so it goes particularly well with items often served alongside this meal, such as fries or roasted potatoes, peas, and tartar sauce for a tangy finish.
This fish dish is also great served with a simple side salad and vinaigrette dressing, some steamed veggies, and a variety of different grains. We recommend rice, couscous, or quinoa as good pairings for their mild and slightly nutty flavor. Oven-roasted vegetables also make a delicious and nutritious accompaniment, as do steamed new potatoes tossed in butter and herbs. Finally, sides such as grilled corn and coleslaw pair well with the dish and add their own nutritional benefits as well.
|Calories per Serving
|396
|Total Fat
|17.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|151.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|26.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.5 g
|Total Sugars
|1.7 g
|Sodium
|453.2 mg
|Protein
|34.9 g