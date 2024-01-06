Bourbon Is The Unexpected Ingredient For Amping Up Banana Bread

Looking to amp up your banana bread? Look no further than your liquor cabinet and pull out that bottle of bourbon. While we typically turn to this classic loaf to use up ripe bananas, there's no rule saying banana bread can't get more cozy and exciting with a little help from booze.

With its rich, complex flavors, bourbon can elevate the humble banana bread to a gourmet level. Bourbon is a distilled spirit with notes of vanilla, caramel, oak, nuts, and smokiness. These flavors harmonize beautifully with the natural sweetness of ripe bananas. Thus, bourbon will add warmth, a little spice, and depth, transforming moist and tender banana bread with a touch of indulgence. Plus, you can skip adding expensive vanilla extract into the batter when you splash in bourbon instead.

Note that you won't taste much booze in the bourbon-infused banana bread as most of the alcohol will dissipate in the hot oven. So if you're looking for a more robust, boozy flavor, we recommend adding a bourbon-infused glaze or frosting to your banana bread after it's baked. Alternatively, if you're not yet fully committed to the idea, you can control your intake better by making a bourbon-infused butter spread.