Use Up Leftover Ham In Potatoes Au Gratin For A Savory Twist

Classic potatoes au gratin made with thinly sliced spuds cooked in a creamy and herby cheese sauce are delicious whether you make the decadent side dish from scratch or buy a box of instant ones from the grocery store. They're so comforting that it might be hard to imagine a way to elevate your favorite recipe more, but adding chunks of ham will give them a meaty and savory twist that will please almost everyone at the dinner table. It's also a delicious way to use up any leftovers if you can't fathom another ham and cheese sandwich and want to avoid food waste.

If you have a favorite potato au gratin recipe, it's easy to chop up ham and combine it with the potatoes before it goes into the casserole dish. And if you need a little inspiration, refer to our recipe for creamy ham and potatoes au gratin created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. In this version, Rye uses 6 ounces of diced thick-cut smoked ham from a package, but you can swap in the same amount from leftovers or another variety that you prefer. She layers the ham with the potatoes and onions, then sprinkles the rest on top.