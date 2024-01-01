Saoco Is The Refreshing Cocktail That Stars Cuban Rum

Cuba, renowned for its vast sugarcane fields and thriving rum industry, is the homeland of several classic rum cocktails. Among the most famous is El Saoco (Cuban slang for "superb",) a drink perfect for sipping on the beach, with its fruity coconut notes and the mildness of light Cuban rum.

Originally, Saoco was invented by Cuban peasant farmers (campesinos) as a quick thirst-quencher while laboring in the fields. Since they didn't have access to fancy cocktail-making ingredients or liquors, they made use of readily available and affordable ingredients found in the Cuban countryside: fresh coconuts and Aguardiente — a very cheap, rum-like liquor made from unaged cane juice distillate. It wasn't until much later that Aguardiente was switched up with light rum. Beyond its refreshing nature, this cocktail perfectly reflects the resourcefulness of the Cuban people and their ability to make the most of what's at hand.

Today, you can savor a refreshing Saoco at almost any beach bar in Havana and other parts of Cuba (even Cuban bars abroad are likely to offer it). Saoco can be presented in a standard highball glass, but to embrace the tropical atmosphere, many folks serve it in coconut shells (often the same coconut the water is taken from to blend the cocktail). Just crack open a fresh coconut, blend in some rum, lime juice, and a touch of sugar or honey for sweetness, give it a good stir with a bois-lele swizzle stick, optionally add ice, and you're all set.