One Of The Oldest Cuban Cocktails May Have Been Mixed Before The Mojito

Mojitos are an all-time classic. Combining mint, white rum, lime, and syrup in a carbonated base is a refreshingly perfect beverage. But before this drink hit off ubiquitous popularity, it was predated by a historic sling called the el draque. Legend has it, that this concoction was first crafted in 1586 by British captain, Sir Francis Drake. Due to his frequent plundering of Spanish settlements, he was graced with the cocktail's subsequent nickname — el draque.

In the spirit's origin story, the medley of ingredients is said to fortify a sailor's health. The utilized lime aids against scurvy, the mint eases digestion, and the spiced bark that's made from the chuchuhuasi tree that's native to the Caribbean relieves pain. Then, a dose of sugarcane spirit and sugar eases the drinkability of the intensely flavored potion. However, since this time, the drink has fallen into relative obscurity and therefore never became part of the cocktail canon. Nevertheless, it's a beverage worth crafting.