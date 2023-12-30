The 16 Best Restaurants In New Haven For More Than Just Pizza

When you think of New Haven, you probably think of one of two things: Yale University or apizza. While the coastal city is home to the Bulldogs, we would argue that more people recognize it for its apizza restaurants like Sally's Apizza or the original Frank Pepe's. But there's a whole lot more to New Haven than just coal-baked pies topped with "mootz" or fresh clams. The city is actually home to an array of restaurants that are some of the most innovative and delicious in New England.

As a born-and-raise Nutmegger (a person from Connecticut, for those who reside outside the state's borders), I've spent a fair amount of time in the city exploring its culinary scene. While the pizza joints may have a special spot in my heart, I have a deep appreciation for the cuisine of New Haven — as well as the people behind it. Here are some of the best restaurants in the city aside from its pizza.