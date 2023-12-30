For The Absolute Best Piece Of Parmigiano Reggiano, Go For The Corner

Whether you find Parmigiano Reggiano wrapped in plastic at the store or get it freshly sliced at the deli, it all starts with a huge cheese wheel that, in some cases, can weigh over 70 pounds. However, don't be fooled by its uniform appearance — if you ever have the opportunity to taste different cuts from a complete wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano, you'll quickly realize that not all parts taste the same. In fact, the cheese's flavor changes depending on how close it is to the center. Slices from the outer parts have a more intense and nuttier taste compared to those deeper in!

The secret behind this difference lies in how the cheese ages. Think of it like cooking a meal, starting from the outside and moving inwards. That's how a cheese wheel's aging process works, too. The beneficial microbes that mature the cheese start from the outer rind and gradually work their way to the center. This means the outer layers age faster, resulting in a richer and more intense flavor, while the inner layers, being younger (in cheese age!), offer a milder taste.

The outer cuts also offer better texture, thanks to the denser presence of crunchy tyrosine crystals. These crystals form as milk proteins break down and clump together into solid crystals during the cheese's aging process, giving you a nice mouthfeel as you savor the cheese. These crystals are also indicative of a cheese wheel that has aged gracefully!