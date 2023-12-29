Drink A Paloma With Your Chili To Deliciously Temper The Spiciness

Nothing makes a meal feel more special than pairing it with the perfect drink. There are plenty of straightforward food and beverage pairings you may be familiar with, from opting for a glass of rich red wine to go with your steak to washing down your oysters with a dirty martini.

But finding the ideal sip to serve alongside a slightly more complex dish, such as a hearty chili, may prove a bit more difficult. The dish features multiple flavor and texture components to consider, including meaty ground beef, hefty beans, and flaming seasonings and spices. So a robust chili requires a sip that's just as multifaceted as it is. However, it should still be simple enough to complement the spectrum of flavors without overpowering them.

Lucky for you, we've landed on a boozy option that strikes the perfect balance. Enter: The sharp and citrusy paloma. The fruity and refreshing concoction is great for serving with especially spicy chili, as it should help temper the heat of the pepper and spices, all while quenching your thirst. In addition to how refreshing the drink is, the acidity of citrus (such as the lime juice used in a paloma) can help cancel out the alkalinity of capsaicin, which is found in common chili ingredients like jalapeños and chili flakes.