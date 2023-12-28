Spice Up Leftover Turkey With Curry For A Uniquely Flavorful New Take

Nothing says "the holidays" like a fridge stuffed full of leftover turkey ... again. It can be tough to repurpose those protein-packed morsels into meals you won't get sick of, so on that note, allow us to introduce you to Thai curry paste. If you've never worked with it before, Thai curry paste (aka prik gaeng) marries a complex cornucopia of pulverized aromatics. It typically involves some spicy-sweet combination of shallots, ginger, garlic, chiles, and shrimp paste, but other flavorful ingredients like lemongrass, galangal, turmeric, ginger, coriander, cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves are common.

Your cooked leftovers can technically last a few days in the fridge or a few months in the freezer without spoiling, but turkey is notorious for drying out in the fridge. This flavorful paste can do the extra heavy lifting when your leftover turkey has lost a lot of its moisture, flavor, and overall quality. Thai curry paste's sweet-spicy profile makes a fitting pair for sweet and savory turkey, and its texture makes it easy to incorporate with your shredded meat. Just toss it all together in a bowl until thoroughly coated. Plus, you can keep a jar of Thai curry paste on hand in the fridge for use in future recipes. A little goes a long way with this punchy ingredient; start with just a tablespoon or two, and gradually add more to taste.