Use Parchment Paper To Cook Perfect Beets In The Microwave

While the "earthy" flavor of beets is often interpreted as "dirt-like," we promise the root vegetables are actually delicious. When cooked, the crunchy vegetables turn tender and sweet, making them an incredible accompaniment to your dinner. Roasting is a great way to add flavor to beets, bringing out the naturally honeyed side of the vegetable. But as delicious as the method is, it can take over 40 minutes, which isn't ideal when you want to quickly pull a meal together.

Although the air fryer is often seen as the next best option compared to ovens, look to your microwave instead. The device produces delicate, juicy beets that are done in a fraction of the time it takes to roast them. However, the real secret to maintaining their beloved texture is parchment paper. The paper stops the beets from drying out, keeping their juiciness and flavor intact.

After cleaning and removing the stems and leaves from the beets, pierce each one with a fork or knife to allow the steam to escape. Then, wrap them up in microwave-safe parchment paper and place them on a plate. Heat them for around five to six minutes, checking to see if they're tender enough to be easily cut or pierced. If not, microwave them for five minutes more and wait for them to cool before removing the skins.