Fiocchetti: The Stuffed Pasta That's Shaped Like A Purse

The world is filled with a wide variety of pasta shapes beyond the basics of spaghetti and penne, and many of them come from the motherland, Italy. If you've never heard of fiocchetti before, you're in for a treat, as this type of noodle is the fancier cousin of the rich and tasty gnocchi. But while the latter is typically considered a dumpling more than a pasta, fiocchetti is the reverse. "Fiocchetti" means "little bows" in Italian, although each pasta is shaped more like a purse than actual farfalle, which are the bowtie shape you're probably used to seeing.

Imagine enveloping a chocolate truffle in wrapping paper. You'd gather the paper around the top of the sphere and twist it, leaving any remaining tufts sticking out. This present is almost exactly what fiocchetti look like. The beauty of pasta shaped this way is that while they're not stuffed with chocolate truffles, they're still filled with all sorts of good stuff: multiple cheeses and sometimes fruit. In that sense, you may think of them as more like ravioli than gnocchi. Either way, you'll want to add them to your list of new pasta shapes to try. And the best part? You may be able to easily snag a bag at Trader Joe's, in the form of the chain's Cheese Filled Fiocchetti with Pink Sauce.