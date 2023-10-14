17 Ways To Add Flavor To Gnocchi

Gnocchi may taste like a simple dish, and indeed, its composition –- mainly potatoes, flour, water, salt, and eggs –- is simple enough, but it can be a difficult dish to make from scratch at home. It involves several labor-intensive steps, including kneading the mixture and always being careful not to add too much flour, too little, or the wrong type. It requires fancy tools like potato ricers for mashing the potatoes or ridge paddles for shaping the gnocchi. And it creates an unholy mess in your kitchen –- not to mention that you better have a good deal of counter space when you set out to make homemade gnocchi, all the better if it's made of cool marble, which helps prevent sticking.

That said, fresh, homemade gnocchi are worth all this effort and more, especially if you know which ingredients to pair them with. Luckily, there is a wide range of excellent options, and we've compiled a list below to help you find the perfect sauce for your preferences. Just make sure you don't drown the poor things in whatever topping you choose. After spending so much time and effort on making the gnocchi, you're going to want to taste them in all their glory.