Farfalle Pasta Is Actually The Perfect Chip For All Your Creamy Dips

Sometimes chips and crackers can just feel played. Sure, everyone loves the crunch of a kettle chip with some French onion dip or a subtle water cracker topped with a robust pâté, but you get the sneaking suspicion that you've seen it all before. Is there nothing new under the sun when it comes to crunchy companions for creamy dips? Of course there is, you just need to look beyond the confines of the box of crackers and bag of chips. Though it requires a bit more effort in the kitchen, the work is worth it when you turn al dente pasta into toothsome chips through the magic of air-frying.

Quite possibly the best pasta to crisp up in such a way is farfalle. Affectionately known as bowtie pasta, farfalle takes center stage due to its distinctive shape. The wide "bowtie" ends of farfalle serve a dual purpose, making them not only a visually appealing choice but also an ideal vessel for scooping up dips.

Begin by boiling the farfalle noodles and draining them thoroughly, ensuring no excess water remains to interfere with the crisping process. Next, toss the boiled farfalle in olive oil and sprinkle the noodles with your choice of spices and herbs, such as garlic powder and dried oregano. Then, heat your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing it to reach the optimal temperature for crisping. Arrange the seasoned farfalle in a single layer and cook for 10 minutes, making sure to toss the noodles halfway through for uniform crispiness.