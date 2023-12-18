Savory Tri-Tip Beef Was Made To Be Paired With Tangy Blackberry Sauce

Sweet blackberry sauce goes well with the rich flavors of a grilled steak. However, once you try it, you'll be sure to explore how the fruity sauce pairs with other types of tri-tip. To infuse your steak with the tart, berry sauce, sous vide your beef. Make the blackberry sauce ahead of time and marinate the tri-tip in it overnight. Drain the excess sauce and place it in the sous vide bag to cook.

If you don't have sous vide equipment, braising is your next best choice. Delivering tender beef with a luscious sauce that cooks down into the braised tri-tip is golden. In a Dutch oven or deep pot, heat olive oil and brown each side of the tri-tip. Set it aside and soften your aromatics in the oil, adding the steak back in right after. Pour in broth, white wine, and blackberries, then place the pot in the oven to braise. Serve the sweet and savory braised beef with a side of buttery parmesan pastry-wrapped Brussels sprouts.

Enhance the blackberry sauce with another sweet treat: dark chocolate. Chocolate brings out the deeper flavors of beef and makes a great pair with blackberries. After cooking down the blackberries, strain the sauce. Return it to the saucepan and add chopped dark chocolate and a splash of red wine for a richer flavor. Serve with pan-seared tri-tip steak and vegetables roasted with ginger, basil, and mint for an uplifting side dish.