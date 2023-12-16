Why You Should Avoid Making Refried Beans In A Food Processor

Food processors and blenders have cut down cooking times and preparation work to streamline and facilitate modern meals. While Mexican food certainly benefits from the food processor to make salsas, moles, and agua fresca, some dishes still require traditional manual methods for the best results. Refried beans are a foundational dish in Mexican cuisine that does not benefit from the miracles of modern appliances.

You should avoid making scratch-made refried beans in a food processor if you want to achieve the desired creamy-yet-chunky texture you'd get at a Mexican restaurant. Food processors puree, blend, and otherwise emulsify solid and liquid ingredients into uniformly smooth pastes, dips, and sauces. While they're perfect for blending garbanzos into a creamy hummus dip, food processors cannot easily simulate the action of mashing black beans or pintos into the classic variable texture we love in refried beans. Even if you use the pulse mode on a food processor to partially blend the beans, the processor's blades will chop the beans and their skins, resulting in an unpleasant grittiness.

Surprisingly, mashing the beans manually is more efficient than using a food processor. Classic refried bean recipes are one-pot dishes wherein the mashing occurs at the same time as the frying. A one-pot dish will save you the time and effort of disassembling and washing the food processor and the separate saucepan used to reheat the beans.