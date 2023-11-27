A Machacadora Is Key For Deliciously Smooth Refried Beans

Refried beans have a distinct and delicious texture that is both smooth, lumpy, and ultra-creamy. Whether you eat them out of the can or at your favorite Mexican food restaurant, you might have wondered how refried beans achieve such a unique consistency. The answer lies in the humble wooden machacadora. A relative of the stone pestle, a machacadora is a long wooden tool with a thin handle and a larger cylindrical flat head.

It remains a beloved old-school kitchen tool for refried bean lovers in Mexico despite the invention of food processors and blenders. ¨Machacar¨ is the Spanish verb that translates as both crush and pound. It's also a fun onomatopoeia for the mechanism by which the machacadora breaks a pot of whole beans down into the varied texture of refried beans. While you can use the pulse mode of a food processor or blender to partially mash or puree beans, a classic recipe for refried beans requires you to mash the beans as they're frying. The machacadora helps make refried beans a one-pot recipe, and it's an easy tool to clean.

Once you've poured beans and a portion of their broth into a frying pan with diced onions and your desired seasonings, the machacadora mashes the contents of the frying pan together. The hot oil and stove-top fire effectively release the fragrance of the aromatics, while the machacadora incorporates the flavors and textures of the ingredients into a cohesive, bubbling mass.