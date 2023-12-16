Honduran Anafre: The Spicy Dip With A Rich History

Like a tagine, the anafre refers to both the dish and the vessel in which it's prepared. The pottery has a rich history that is part of the heritage of the indigenous Lencan people of Honduras, who have been producing beautiful clay works for centuries. The creation of such pieces is prominent in the community's cultural and economic output, intertwining both culinary and artisanal legacy. The anafre pot holds a place in the culture that symbolizes the efforts to preserve the Lencan identity through years of colonialization.

It may come as no surprise, then, that such a prominent container is used to serve the quintessential Honduran staple: beans. Especially in refried form, the legumes are enjoyed multiple times a day, and the anafre showcases the food with extra flair. There are a series of small openings in the pot's base, and embering hot coals are placed inside it, which keep the contents of the clay bowl on top hot. As a result, the anafre creates a fondue-like outcome, keeping the concoction of bean and cheese warm and ready to be scooped up. It's like a portable oven. A recent renewed interest in Honduran indigenous techniques has given the dish a new light.