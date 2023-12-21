Let Crispy Butternut Squash Stand In For Fried Rice For A Tasty Veggie Dish

You've definitely heard of fried rice; you may have even heard of cauliflower rice. But have you heard of butternut squash rice? Next time you're craving the savory, umami flavors of fried rice consider swapping out your rice for crispy butternut squash for a seasonal take on the original dish. Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle Bottalico executes this ingredient swap flawlessly in their autumnal butternut squash fried "rice" recipe. The key to this recipe is to pulse the butternut squash in a food processor to create rice-like chunks. These small pieces of butternut squash will be able to cook out their moisture faster and create a crispy skin.

The final result is a multi-textural, sweet yet savory dish perfect as a creative side or even a main dish. You can get creative with what vegetables you use in your meal to come up with all kinds of flavor combinations. The addition of edamame and ginger in Bottalico's recipe is a familiar callback to traditional fried rice that makes this version feel like a satisfactory substitution for the original thing.