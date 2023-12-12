Why Your Stir-Fry Vegetables Must Be Completely Dry Before They Hit The Wok

When making stir-fry for one, you might be tempted to cut a few corners and still make a perfectly acceptable dish. You may skip out on marinating your meat beforehand, or avoid using any garnishes at the end. While these shortcuts are fine, if there's one step you need to take, it's ensuring your vegetables are dry before they hit the wok.

As the name suggests, the ingredients in a stir-fry should be slightly crispy. If there's any excess moisture on your vegetables, they'll most likely steam rather than fry in the wok. After rinsing and chopping your veggies, pat them dry and make sure every last carrot, snow pea, and piece of broccoli is absent of droplets of water. If you skip this step, your stir-fry will end up soggy rather than having a tender and crisp crunch.

You may be wondering one thing: If moisture is the enemy of crispness, can you use frozen vegetables, which have a bad rep for being watery? Although fresh vegetables are the ideal choice, frozen ones are easy, accessible, and a fine substitute in a stir-fry. It may make sense to thaw and dry the vegetables beforehand, but you can actually add them straight into the wok. Once the pan gets hot, pour in your oil and toss the vegetables right in. The high heat, as well as constantly stirring the ingredients, will give you crisp results. Just watch for the oil splattering if there's any ice on the veggies.