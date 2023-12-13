Cream Cheese Is The Simple Addition For Thicker Refried Beans

If you've ever noticed a taste difference between canned and restaurant refried beans, you certainly aren't the only one. Served up on a hot plate, covered in melted cheese, and oh-so-creamy, restaurant-style refried beans are a far cry from the cold, dry beans that clump in a can shape. It's a common kitchen hack to add water or milk to refried beans, though extra liquid can make the beans a bit runny.

If you prefer thicker beans, there's a simple solution to boost flavor, add moisture, and thicken refried beans. Cream cheese is the not-so-secret weapon for making refried beans a yummy side dish to accompany rice, or a versatile taco or nacho topping. The dairy in cream cheese not only thickens refried beans to a creamier consistency — cream is in the name — but it also incorporates the rich, silky flavor of dairy.

Fat content and viscosity are the two key components of creaminess, and the fat in cream cheese is a natural thickener akin to the animal fats used in traditional refried beans. Naturally high in fat, cream cheese has about 10 grams of fat per ounce, according to Healthline. Rich in the benefits of dairy, like vitamin A and B2, cream cheese adds more nutrients to already protein-packed beans.