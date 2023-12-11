Why Pineapples Are Sweeter When Picked During The Day, According To Science

It turns out that pineapples go through mood swings just like the rest of us. While they, of course, don't experience emotions like we do, the time of day you pick one of these fruits has a big impact on the flavor they give off. If you harvest your pineapple during the day, you're much more likely to get a sweeter bite, while at night, there's a higher chance your snack will end up tasting sour.

So, what's the reason behind the big mood change? Pineapples are what's known as a CAM fruit, according to the Journal of Experimental Botany, meaning they undergo a special type of photosynthesis that allows them to keep carbon dioxide as malic acid. As the latter half of its name might suggest, malic acid is a sour substance also found in apples – and it's so sour, in fact, that it's what Warheads uses to get that lip-puckering sensation in its candy. But, because of their unique photosynthesis, pineapples only store carbon dioxide as malic acid at night, and they let it go during the day. So, if you pick one of these fruits when it's dark out, it will be full of sour flavor, while ones harvested during the day will have much more sweetness.