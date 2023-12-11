Why Leaving Bits Of Food Behind In Your Oven Is A Dangerous Mistake

Despite all of the kitchen gadgets that fill store shelves these days, your oven is still one of the most useful appliances you possess. If you are a frequent home cook, you probably use your oven multiple times a week, if not daily. During this time, it is not uncommon that the food you are cooking might drip, fall, or overflow into your oven, and while it's tempting to leave it be, this can become a major hazard. We recommend always cleaning leftover food out of your oven between uses in order to avoid unpleasant scents — or worse, a fire.

Food residue in an oven is an inevitable part of preparing a dish. A liquid sauce might splash out of a pan as it bubbles. Muffin batter might run down from an overfilled tin. Grease might drip off or spit out from of a cut of meat as its fat renders. After spending time cooking, the last thing most people want to do is wipe down an oven, and it may not seem like much of a concern; however, the residue left behind by these foods will dry up over time. These can then become very likely to catch fire due to their low moisture, meaning the next time you turn on your oven it could produce a burning smell, thick smoke, or even flames.