For More Controlled Chopping, Martha Stewart Says To Use 2 Knives

Martha Stewart knows best. When it comes to Halloween decorating, making the perfect Christmas cookies, or hosting a dinner party, she is the long-running, undisputed queen of all things decor, dining, and cooking. And even she is always learning new tricks, like this unexpected knife hack that effectively cuts chop time in half while cutting twice as fast — using not one but two blades! Martha took to Tiktok to share this outside-the-box chopping hack.

To try it, first things first: You'll need two similarly sized and sharp knives. Two chef knives are ideal. As demonstrated by Martha, you'll hold both knives in the same hand, back to back, in line and touching. Done right, this should essentially look like just one knife with little space between the blades. With one hand on the knife handles, and the other hand holding the pointed ends, carefully begin chopping as you would normally. Simply by having double the surface area covered by the chopping blades, that pile of carrots, onions, celery, or whatever gets chopped through twice as fast. Of course, safety first as with any time you're using knives. Be extra careful not to chop yourself or pinch your fingers between the two in the process.