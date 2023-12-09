Use A Steamer Wand To Reheat Your Starbucks Latte To Perfection

Stopping by Starbucks can make your errands feel like a breeze. That is until you return to your car and realize that your white chocolate chai latte, which was once so frothy and warm, has gone flat and cold. Talk about a mood kill. At this point, you can either embrace it and add some ice or wait until you get home. There, you can reheat it in the microwave or on the stovetop. However, if you want to return it to all of its frothy, foamy glory, you're going to want to use a steamer wand.

What's a steamer wand, you might ask? Well, you know when you're in the cafe and you hear those loud, hissing sounds coming from the espresso machine? That's where it's coming from. Each machine has one that baristas use to heat and froth the milk for your latte. If you have an espresso machine at home, you can pour your latte into the stainless steel pitcher, insert the wand, and turn the knob on the side of your machine to reheat it. There is a bit of a method to it, however.

When you use a steamer wand, hold you're pitcher at a slight angle and start by inserting the wand fully into your milk. Then, after a few seconds, slowly bring the wand closer to the surface to create the foam. It will take some practice to perfect — but, even if you don't have a steamer wand, there are options.