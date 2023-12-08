Make Delicious Raisins At Home With A Simple 3-Step Process

If you've ever forgotten about a bag of grapes in your fridge, you've probably witnessed firsthand the beginning of their transformation into raisins. Soft, wrinkly grapes with rubbery skin and a sickly sweet flavor may be destined for the trash, but why waste them? Why not help them complete their transformation from declining grapes to plump, moist raisins?

You can make delicious raisins at home with a simple three-step process that requires no fancy equipment and no preservatives or additives. The first step is to remove the grapes from their stems and rid them of any debris or visible dirt, which is a step that you would take when eating them raw.

The second step is to blanch the grapes in boiling water for 30 seconds before shocking them in an ice bath. Boiling the grapes will soften and loosen their waxy skin which allows the grapes to shrink and shrivel into raisins during the final step. Plunging the grapes in an ice bath simply halts the cooking process. If you want to rid the grapes of excess wax or pesticides, you can add a few tablespoons of vinegar to the ice water.

The final step is to spread the grapes evenly over a baking sheet and throw them in the oven to cook at the lowest temperature setting. Some recipes call for 190 degrees Fahrenheit while others recommend 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Depending on the size of the grapes and oven temperature, cooking times range between 8 and 15 hours.