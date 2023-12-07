Swap Out Black Pepper For Cayenne To Give Cheddar Biscuits A Kick Of Heat

Fluffy and comforting, cheddar biscuits are a staple side for any time of day. It's easy to anticipate what the classic tastes like when biting into its flaky flesh — buttery, with a savory hint of cheese. However, swapping black pepper for cayenne brings some unexpected heat to the beloved biscuits.

It's hard to mess with perfection; yet, opting for cayenne instead of black pepper isn't tampering. It's more of an enhancement for people who prefer some spiciness. In her tender, fluffy cream cheese cheddar biscuit dish, Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse suggests choosing cayenne over black pepper "if you'd prefer a little more heat." The minor switch infuses the rich cheddar with an earthy kick that's instantly soothed by sweet cream cheese.

Cayenne is a no-brainer pair for cheddar, but it's also phenomenal when paired with pepper jack or parmesan. Test them out in a different format and use cayenne with cheesy drop biscuits or scones. Enjoy them with tomato soup, Brussels sprouts, or on their own.