18 Dishes That Are Better When Topped With An Egg

There are few kitchen staples as essential as eggs. Eggs are perhaps one of the most versatile ingredients in the world. Not only can you scramble them for breakfast, soft boil them for an easy appetizer, and use them as a binder in baking projects, but they can also be added to a wide variety of other dishes to boost the protein content, add some extra sustenance, and even create a delicious sauce with a runny yolk.

However, not every single dish needs an egg on top — in fact, there are some foods you won't want to combine with an egg at all. To give you a better idea of what you should use that carton of eggs in your fridge for, though, we've compiled a list of some of our favorite foods to top with an egg. For some of these dishes, you might want to use a fried egg. For others, a boiled egg may be in order. That being said, all of them benefit from the simple addition of this ingredient you probably already have in your fridge. Let's take a closer look at some of the dishes you should definitely top with an egg.