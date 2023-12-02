Sprinkle Pastry Cigars In Nigella Seeds For An Earthy Complement To The Sugar

The key to any good dish is balancing flavors — and yes, this applies to sweetened pastries, as well. There are many ways you can balance the addition of sugar in a dish. Whether you sprinkle your baked goods with a bit of sea salt or add the bitter zest of a lemon to cut through excessive sweetness, finding a way to balance the flavors is essential.

Tasting Table recipe developer Tanika Douglas uses nigella seeds in her cranberry feta filo cigars as an earthy tasting note to complement the sugar. Nigella seed — also referred to as black cumin or just black seed — is a spice typically seen in dishes in India, northern Africa, and across the Middle East. This aromatic seed carries tasting notes of black pepper and oregano, as well as a distinctive nutty flavor.

Nigella seeds are somewhat similar to black sesame seeds, but have a more spice-forward taste and are less sweet. While this may seem a strange complement to sugar, the woody, nutty notes actually work very well to warm up the flavors of any sweet dish, adding a comforting taste and an aesthetically-pleasing pop of color. This spice works especially well as a complement to hazelnuts in recipes. One of the easiest ways to use nigella seeds is to sprinkle them on top of dishes like Douglas does.