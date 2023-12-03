12 Ways You Can Use Up Leftover Cornbread

To understand the heart of another culture, or at least, food culture, one should taste that culture's bread. The crusty baguette of France, the tangy injera of Ethiopia, and the varying versions of plain and stuffed chapati, naan, and paratha across the Indian subcontinent are non-negotiable accompaniments to their respective cuisines. And in the United States, particularly in the South, the absolute best cornbread strikes the same sentiment. A thick, fluffy, and ever so mildly sweet staple that pairs with chilis, soups, and barbecue.

Cornbread needn't just be a side dish. This Southern classic, with roots in Native American culture in which corn was gold, can take on many shapes and forms. Should you find yourself with leftover cornbread on hand after baking some for dinner, repurpose it instead of reheating it. Avoid the dreaded days-old, dried-out cornbread, reduce waste by not throwing it away, tune into your creative side, and get crafty in the kitchen.

Transform leftover cornbread into breakfast dishes, appetizers, and desserts. Breathe new life into tried and true recipes with some inspiration from this list we've made of fun ways to use up your leftover cornbread.