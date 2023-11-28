Martha Stewart's Red Iced Tea Features Bright Citrus Flavors

We all know Martha Stewart reigns supreme in the kitchen. But when she's not busy cooking her famous roast chicken or baking up 30 pies for holiday guests, the TV star can be found mixing up some refreshing sips to go along with her snacks. One of her go-to's? A nice, cold glass of iced tea. More specifically, her signature red iced tea.

It boasts a vibrant ruby color courtesy of Celestial Seasonings' Red Zinger tea, a flavorful blend of fruity hibiscus leaves, peppermint, lemongrass, sweet orange, and cherry bark. Stewart tells Today it's one of her favorites because it's "refreshingly citrusy and so invigorating." It also perfectly sets the stage for her surprise zesty additions: Some slices of fresh citrus fruit.

In order to brighten up the tart and earthy base of Red Zinger tea, Stewart's red iced tea recipe calls for one whole orange and one whole lemon, sliced and mixed into the pitcher. But the fruity ingredients don't just serve as a garnish; the tart lemon brings out the flavors of the hibiscus leaf, peppermint, and lemongrass, while the juicy orange adds some refreshing sweetness to the whole batch.