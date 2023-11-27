How Ginger Beef Became A Staple Of Chinese Canadian Cuisine

When modern foodies hear the words "fusion cuisine," Korean American or Tex Mex might come to mind. But, what about Chinese Canadian? To ginger beef fans, it's all about this gastronomic gem. If you've never tried it before, ginger beef is made from strips of beef that are coated in batter, deep-fried, and slathered in a sticky, sweet and spicy chili-ginger-garlic sauce similar to General Tso's sauce. The flavored beef gets stir-fried with a host of veggies, and the whole thing is served over a bed of white rice. (Noodles are less common, but not unheard of.) The batter makes for beef with a tender, juicy interior and crispy exterior. Bell peppers, onions, and carrots are common ingredients, and strips of punchy fresh ginger are often thrown into the mix too.

Per the lore, Chinese Canadian ginger beef was created by chef George Wong at the Silver Inn in Calgary. The Beijing-style restaurant was opened in 1975 by Wong's wife Lily and her sister Louise Tsang, and the kitchen was run by the chef. He crafted the dish to be a small plate bar snack that would boost alcohol sales for the restaurant. Ginger beef was intended to be a fusion of two foods already popular in Alberta: french fries and beef. Wong fried the beef as you would french fries and the sticky sour sauce was inspired by ketchup. The avant-garde adaptation hit the menu sometime during the 1970s, and the rest is history.