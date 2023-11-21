Shake Shack's New Line Of Merch Takes A Page From The Academia Aesthetic

Shake Shack has surprised fans with non-food merch collabs in the past (the conceptual "Burger in the Park" artisanal scented candle, to name one). And now, the beloved burger chain has dropped new merch, and it's less a novelty souvenir than a complete apparel collection. The new Shack merch features a varsity-inspired collegiate vibe. Fans can wear the word "SHACK" screen-printed and embroidered on tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, hats, and socks, toting a cream and forest green color scheme.

Leading the pack is the varsity-style crewneck ($65) emblazoned with the word "SHACK" in capital boldface, available in cream or pine. There's an analogous Varsity Tee ($36), which also comes in cream or pine, and a matching faded black sweatsuit that looks like something you might spy at the merch table of a concert tour ($62 for the sweatpants and $68 for the hoodie).

Shake Shack's fashion team (which feels a little weird to say) didn't forget about accessories, either. There are two hats, a forest green knit beanie with a subtle lighter green Shake Shack logo patch ($35) and the Burger Patch Dad Hat ($35). Fans can choose between the Sporty Burger tube socks ($25) and the burger-oriented Icon Socks ($22). There's even a black baby onesie printed with the phrase "small fry" for the burger-loving academic prodigy in your life ($20).

The new Shake Shack apparel line dropped on November 20, just in time for the holiday season, and the products are exclusively available through the shoppable Shake Shack website.