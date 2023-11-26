How Long Does Whole Pomegranate Stay Fresh In The Fridge?
Pomegranates are filled with sweet and tangy seeds, often used to spruce up dishes like salads and roasted vegetables or make fresh juices. These seeds are considered a superfood because they're rich in nutrients and antioxidants. The bright red fruit is even pleasing to look at — but they'll only last on the counter for one to two weeks. So, how can you increase the shelf life? Store them in your refrigerator.
When you store whole pomegranates in the fridge, they can last for one to two months. Using this manner of storage pomegranates has several benefits: You have a lot more time to deseed the fruit and toss them in numerous dishes if you don't plan on eating them within a few days, and it will protect your fruit from ripening too quickly if your kitchen gets a lot of direct sunlight. For reference, pomegranate seeds only last in the fridge for a few days, so don't crack open and deseed pomegranates if you don't plan on using them soon.
Tips for properly storing pomegranates in the fridge
Storing whole pomegranates in the fridge doesn't require much prep work; you don't need to wrap or place them in a bag. The best practice is keeping them in one of the crisper drawers because it preserves produce like pomegranates by limiting the airflow that reaches the fruits and slows ripening. If you're concerned about moisture, one solution is to wrap them in paper towels and store them in a plastic bag. As a reminder, your fridge should be set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below, according to the Food and Drug Administration, to keep those pomegranates — and the rest of your food — fresh.
Is it possible to freeze whole pomegranates to increase their shelf life further? The answer is yes. However, the seeds might turn out soggy when defrosted. If you can't use the fruit within two months, the best option is to remove the seeds and freeze them for up to a year. Alternatively, you can skip all the extra work and use fresh pomegranates in a few unique ways, including in our original recipes for pomegranate-glazed salmon or butternut squash tacos with pomegranate pico.