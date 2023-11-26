How Long Does Whole Pomegranate Stay Fresh In The Fridge?

Pomegranates are filled with sweet and tangy seeds, often used to spruce up dishes like salads and roasted vegetables or make fresh juices. These seeds are considered a superfood because they're rich in nutrients and antioxidants. The bright red fruit is even pleasing to look at — but they'll only last on the counter for one to two weeks. So, how can you increase the shelf life? Store them in your refrigerator.

When you store whole pomegranates in the fridge, they can last for one to two months. Using this manner of storage pomegranates has several benefits: You have a lot more time to deseed the fruit and toss them in numerous dishes if you don't plan on eating them within a few days, and it will protect your fruit from ripening too quickly if your kitchen gets a lot of direct sunlight. For reference, pomegranate seeds only last in the fridge for a few days, so don't crack open and deseed pomegranates if you don't plan on using them soon.