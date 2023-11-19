The Reason Your Homemade Canned Applesauce Is Separating

Although separated applesauce might not be a major concern, you'd still probably prefer it to be wonderfully smooth and consistent. The good news is that achieving this is quite simple. The key is to make your applesauce thicker and reduce its juice content to avoid any unpleasant, gel-like surprises at the bottom of your container. Instead of reaching for the juicy Granny Smith, Fuji, or Honeycrisp apples, consider opting for apple varieties like Rome Beauty, which contain less juice.

Also, keep an eye on the liquid you add while cooking. A good rule of thumb is to avoid going beyond a cup of liquid and to add just enough to keep the applesauce cooking smoothly. A nifty method shared on Ask Extension by Nellie Oehler, a food safety specialist at Oregon State University, is to pop your sliced apples into a microwave-safe bowl and zap them on the high power setting for about 15 minutes. With this technique, there's no need to add extra juice since the apples come with their own built-in moisture.

Then, once your apples are done cooking, you can effortlessly transform them into applesauce. If you haven't peeled the apples, use a food mill. If you've already peeled them, simply stir the slices into a deliciously thick sauce that won't separate no matter how long you keep it in the can. All that's left to do is add flavoring and sugar to your applesauce (or honey and possibly even some booze), and then you can either can your creation or tuck right in!