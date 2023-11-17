Eat Your Way Through Disneyland's Festival Of Holidays With A Tasting Passport
Disneyland's Festival of Holiday is already one of the most magical ways to celebrate the season, and with a Tasting Passport to guide you through the park, it can also be one of the most delicious. Taking place from November 10 through January 7 of next year at California Adventure Park, the event is well-known among lovers of Disney and good eats for its extensive holiday lineup of drinks and food. In fact, the dozens of restaurants and vendors selling holiday fare are so numerous that it can be overwhelming, even to experienced fans of the park. That's where a Festival of Holidays Tasting Passport can come in handy.
The Tasting Passports can be found at stands in and around the Festive Foods Marketplace, a centrally-located collection of food vendors offering a wide array of multicultural bites. The Holiday Passport serves as a convenient handheld guide to all of the food options at the Festival of Holidays, including in the Marketplace and other participating eateries scattered around the park. You can even track your experience in the Marketplace by collecting stamps from each of the eight vendors. Get something at all eight spots, and you'll earn a final "completion" stamp to honor your eating accomplishment. The Holiday Passport also includes a guide to things like holiday entertainment and the specific holidays that certain food items are inspired by, like Christmas and Kwanzaa.
Disneyland's Festival of Holidays Tasting Passport helps you navigate all of your food choices
The Festive Foods Marketplace, the centerpiece of your Tasting Passport experience, features a ton of choices even before you move on to classic Disneyland options like the Lamplight Lounge. Grandma's Recipe features homey favorites like barbacoa, while Winter Sliderland has fun bite-sized brisket and fried karaage chicken sandwiches. Bites & Brews has a wide assortment of beers, including some special holiday flavors, like a churro ale. You can grab a Mad Santa Macaron or Churro Toffee Cold Brew Latte at Favorite Things, and a glacier margarita at A Twist on Tradition. Holiday Duets is themed around fun pairings like carnitas and mac & cheese, or a chocolate tart with Twix pieces. Finally, there's Making Spirits Bright and Merry Mashups offering sweet drinks like a Chocolate Mint Stout Shake at the former and Maple Hazelnut Hot Buttered Rum at the latter.
If you want to experience all eight, or just maximize your Festival of Holidays food experience in general, you can add a Sip & Savor pass. For $59.99 you get 8 tabs that are redeemable for select food and non-alcoholic drinks at each Festival Marketplace kiosk, as well as a dozen other dining locations around the park. Considering how many options you have at Disneyland this holiday season, even that might not be enough.