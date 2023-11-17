Eat Your Way Through Disneyland's Festival Of Holidays With A Tasting Passport

Disneyland's Festival of Holiday is already one of the most magical ways to celebrate the season, and with a Tasting Passport to guide you through the park, it can also be one of the most delicious. Taking place from November 10 through January 7 of next year at California Adventure Park, the event is well-known among lovers of Disney and good eats for its extensive holiday lineup of drinks and food. In fact, the dozens of restaurants and vendors selling holiday fare are so numerous that it can be overwhelming, even to experienced fans of the park. That's where a Festival of Holidays Tasting Passport can come in handy.

The Tasting Passports can be found at stands in and around the Festive Foods Marketplace, a centrally-located collection of food vendors offering a wide array of multicultural bites. The Holiday Passport serves as a convenient handheld guide to all of the food options at the Festival of Holidays, including in the Marketplace and other participating eateries scattered around the park. You can even track your experience in the Marketplace by collecting stamps from each of the eight vendors. Get something at all eight spots, and you'll earn a final "completion" stamp to honor your eating accomplishment. The Holiday Passport also includes a guide to things like holiday entertainment and the specific holidays that certain food items are inspired by, like Christmas and Kwanzaa.