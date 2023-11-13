Our 13 Favorite Food And Drink At Disney California Adventure's Festival Of Holidays 2023

Tis the season for snow, sweets, and surprises, and nowhere pulls it off better than the Disneyland Resort. From the moment you enter the snow-covered gates, you're greeted with holiday cheer everywhere you look. Even the characters are dressed in brightly colored attire. But if cheery décor isn't enough for you, Disney also pulls out all the holiday stops when it comes to food.

Every year from early November through the beginning of January, the Disneyland Resort comes out with a large array of fun, festive foods to celebrate the season. Numerous bites are available all throughout Disney California Adventure thanks to its annual Festival of Holidays where they celebrate everything from Hanukkah and Christmas to Diwali and Kwanzaa. While there are several spins on Disney's popular churro and classic cold brews, there are also plenty of other new sweet and savory dishes to sample.

We know you want to taste everything. But with only 12 hours to experience all the Resort has to offer and eight tabs on this year's Sip & Savor Pass, that's not a lot of time to indulge. Luckily, Disney was nice enough to invite us to the Resort so we could sample everything and tell you which items to use your Sip & Savor on at this year's Festival.