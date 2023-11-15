The Chemical Reaction That Makes Cement Mixer Shots So Thick

When you're thinking of fun alcoholic drinks to serve at your next get together, the qualities of thick, creamy, and sour probably aren't the first ones that come to mind. But these three descriptors make up the popular shot known as the cement mixer. The cement mixer is an infamous shot, perfect for pranking a friend. If you've tried one, you're familiar with its curdling texture and opposing flavors, but for those lucky enough to never have had the misfortune of trying a cement mixer you're probably wondering what the big fuss is about.

A cement mixer features only two ingredients: Irish cream liqueur and lime juice. Lime juice is floated on top of the liqueur, and when the two ingredients mix in the mouth a chemical reaction occurs, curdling the cream liqueur and leaving a stomach-churning shot. What's actually happening is a change in the pH levels of the dairy triggering a scientific process known as protein denaturing. This unfolding of the proteins allows them to form into chunks, similar to the texture you'd find in buttermilk or cottage cheese. It's the acid from the lime juice that triggers this reaction and leaves you with a thick, clumpy texture. To get the authentic experience it's important to make sure the ingredients don't interact until the shot is in your mouth.