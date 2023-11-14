Remove Odors From Your Blender Using Limes And Water

Your blender has gotten plenty of use from your recent obsessions with smoothie bowls, and you have started to use the appliance more frequently to make soups and sauces. Yet even after your best attempts to clean the appliance, you notice subtle whiffs of funk emanating from the container as you set the glass pitcher back onto the blender's base. We have a simple solution.

Instead of frantically trying to wash the container by hand or shoving it back into the dishwasher for an additional cycle, reach for a handful of limes. Slice the limes, toss them into your blender, add water, and run the machine for a minute or two. Once time is up, dump out the blended lime water and give your blender a quick rinse. This easy hack will quickly eliminate any offending smells, and you'll be left with a fresh blender to use to whip up your next ginger cinnamon pear smoothie without pause.