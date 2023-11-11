Coca-Cola Products Deemed Safe After Poisoning Scare In Croatia

Last weekend, a person in Croatia was hospitalized with severe esophagus injuries after being served a Coca-Cola product in a Rijeka cafe. The drink in question was Romerquelle Emotion Blueberry Pomegranate, a Coca-Cola-owned brand of flavored mineral water, in a glass bottle. Around the same time, 44 other consumers were examined in Croatia hospitals exhibiting mild throat injuries, reports Food Safety News. What caused it? Croatian authorities aren't sure yet — but they don't think it's Coca-Cola's fault.

Testing suggests most of the cases may not have been poisonings at all or had no connection to the drinks consumed. Minister of Health Vili Beroš postulates that the single severe throat injury was caused by ingesting a highly alkaline detergent or degreaser and that the incident is isolated. Foul play has not been publicly ruled out as of this writing. On Thursday, the minister reported that Coca-Cola products weren't tainted on a larger scale.

Even so, the soda giant covered its bases with perhaps overly cautious measures. To be safe, Coca-Cola temporarily removed two products (Coca-Cola Original 0.5-liter in a plastic bottle and Romerquelle Emotion Blueberry Pomegranate 0.33-liter) from shelves across the Croatian market. Investigations are ongoing to determine the root cause of the issue. But, no traces of contamination were found in any of the other bottles. All samples but one have come up clear in subsequent testing. Poisoning was ruled out in all but one of the 45 suspected cases, and Coca-Cola products were deemed safe after the recall.